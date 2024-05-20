Slipknot's Clown sidelined from Sonic Temple set after breaking a tooth

Slipknot was down a member during their headlining set at the Sonic Temple festival on Sunday, May 19.

Percussionist M. Shawn "Clown" Crahan missed the concert due to a last-minute dental emergency.

"Clown, yesterday, broke a tooth, had to have it removed," frontman Corey Taylor told the crowd in fan-shot footage. "There is an issue, he had to stay home for medical reasons."

Taylor added that Clown "insisted" the rest of the Knot go on with the show and play their scheduled set. He then instructed the crowd to scream for Clown so that he knows he's "so f****** loved."

Clown will have some time to recover since Slipknot's next show isn't until August, when they kick off a U.S. tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of their 1999 self-titled debut album.

