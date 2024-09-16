Slipknot's Clown says band members aren't "that close anymore"

Slipknot percussionist M. Shawn "Clown" Crahan has opened up about the band's inner dynamic, telling Metal Hammer that the members are "not that close anymore."

In reflecting on the 25th anniversary of the Knot's self-titled debut album, Clown asserts, "Brother, the band will never be like that again."

Indeed, four of Slipknot's members from that recording session are no longer in the band. Bassist Paul Gray died in 2010, drummer Joey Jordison was let go in 2013 and died in 2021, and percussionist Chris Fehn and sampler Craig Jones departed in 2019 and 2023, respectively.

"I can't tell you how close we were then [in 1999]," Clown say. "We're not that close anymore. People are gone. Craig's out. Chris is out, Joey's out, Paul's out. The band is different."

"But, back then, there was nine guys that wanted to be in the same place, and we made it work," he continues. "And we wound up here, and here is wonderful."

Clown also gives a particular shout-out to Gray and Jordison, noting, "You can't talk about any of this without talking about them."

"They're greatly missed, and every day that I go through this 25-year anniversary, I miss them more, but also appreciate, love, and just acknowledge who they were to all this," Clown says. "It's very important for me to say that, because these are two gentlemen that should be talking to you, and they can't."

Slipknot has been touring the U.S. while celebrating the 25th anniversary of their debut. The outing concludes with their Knotfest Iowa festival on Sept. 21.

