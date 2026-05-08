Slipknot's Clown says he needs surgery to address skipping heart

Shawn “Clown” Crahan of Slipknot speaks at Los Angeles Comic Con at Los Angeles Convention Center on December 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

Slipknot percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan has shared in an interview with producer Rick Rubin's Tetragrammaton podcast that he needs to undergo heart surgery.

"I have a skipping heart and I got to get a surgery," Clown, 56, tells Rubin. "I found this out after my last tour."

Clown says that when he went to see a doctor, "They thought I was having a heart attack right there."

"I'll go from 'on' to just straight up, I feel like I'm dying," he says. "So I got to get a surgery."

Clown adds that the operation is a "very easy surgery" and that "you're usually out on the same day." He also says that at first he thought he might have to get a pacemaker, which made him worried that he wouldn't be able to continue to tour.

"[The doctor] goes, 'Oh, no, you're going to feel better,'" Clown says.

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