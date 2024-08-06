Slipknot teases masks for US tour

SLIPKNOT ABC/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/ABC)

By Josh Johnson

Slipknot is previewing the masks that will be scaring audiences across America on their U.S. tour.

The 'Knot has shared photos on Instagram of each of the nine band members wearing their masks, which reference the band's 1999 self-titled debut album. Each post is tagged with #Slipknot25.

Slipknot's tour, which celebrates the 25th anniversary of their debut, launches Tuesday in Noblesville, Indiana. The outing concludes in September with the 2024 Knotfest Iowa, held in the band's hometown of Des Moines.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

