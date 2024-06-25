Slipknot teases new music arriving "really soon"

While Slipknot has been busy celebrating the upcoming 25th anniversary of their 1999 self-titled debut album, they've also been looking toward new music. In an interview with Revolver, percussionist M. Shawn "Clown" Crahan shares that fresh 'Knot material will arrive "really soon."

"I can say that there's gonna be music sooner than you can imagine, delivered to you in a way you can't imagine," Clown says.

"I'm excited because we're not on a label," he continues. "And there's a lot of dismay with that, you know what I mean? But there's also a lot of middle fingers with that. I love it, you know? Come and get us, or we'll come to get you!"

In May, Slipknot teased an upcoming song called "Long May You Die."

"What I can tell you is that we've already been motivating around creating music, because of the love of doing it," Clown says. "So you're gonna get music really soon."

Slipknot will launch a U.S. tour in August.

