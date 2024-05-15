Slipknot teases new song, "Long May You Die"

Slipknot is teasing a new song with a very Slipknot title.

In an Instagram post, the masked metallers share, "Slipknot fans are talking amongst themselves about 'Long May You Die' being a new song written during the recent recording sessions."

"You're right," the post continues. "You're absolutely right."

The phrase "Long May You Die" previously popped up on a mysterious Slipknot billboard in Southern California. A week later, the Knot played a last-minute underplay show in Pioneertown, California, during which they debuted their new drummer, Eloy Casagrande.

Slipknot's most recent album is 2022's The End, So Far. They're launching a U.S. tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of their 1999 self-titled debut in August.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.