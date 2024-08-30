Slipknot shares new music update: "Somewhere between 2025 and mid-2026, there's gonna be writing"

While Slipknot is currently on tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of their 1999 self-titled debut album, the band is also looking forward toward their next record.

In an interview with Alternative Press, percussionist M. Shawn "Clown" Crahan shares, "Somewhere between 2025 and mid-2026, there's gonna be writing."

"I think it's gonna be sooner than later," Clown says. "Maybe we'll be in the studio in the later part of 2025. There's no expectations. No one's in a rush, but we're not going to blow it off, either."

The upcoming record will mark the Knot's first with Eloy Casagrande, who was revealed as their new drummer in April following the 2023 departure of Jay Weinberg.

"Eloy is such a natural writer," says frontman Corey Taylor. "I think he's going to take us to some places we haven't been in a while. I've got a lot to say, and I'm looking forward to expounding on a lot of different things."

Slipknot's most recent album is 2022's The End, So Far. In May they teased a new song called "Long May You Die."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.