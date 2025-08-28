Slipknot shares 'Me Inside' demo off 25th anniversary reissue of debut album

Slipknot has shared a previously unreleased demo recording of the song "Me Inside."

The track is one of the many bonus tracks included on the upcoming 25th anniversary reissue of the masked metallers' 1999 self-titled debut album, along with various other demos and alternate mixes.

The Slipknot reissue is due out Sept. 5 on vinyl, CD and digitally. Limited-edition six-LP "blood filled" and "blood splattered" box sets are sold out.

Slipknot also celebrated their debut's 25th anniversary with a tour in 2024.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

