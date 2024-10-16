Slipknot reveals 2025 Knotfest Australia lineup

Slipknot has revealed the lineup for their 2025 Knotfest Australia festival.

Along with a headlining set from the masked metallers, the bill includes A Day to Remember, BAYMETAL, Slaughter to Prevail, Within Temptation, Hatebreed and Vended, which features the sons of Knot members Corey Taylor and M. Shawn "Clown" Crahan.

Knotfest Australia takes place Feb. 28 in Melbourne, March 2 in Brisbane and March 8 in Sydney. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit Knotfest.com/australia.

Slipknot held their latest U.S. Knotfest in their home state of Iowa in September. International versions have also taken place in South America, Europe and Asia.

