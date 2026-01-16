Slipknot 'looking forward' to begin working on new material, says Clown

Slipknot percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan has shared an update on the progress of new material from the masked metallers.

"We're doing the biggest thing we can do right now, which is taking a much-needed break," Crahan tells NME. "We're taking some real human time."

Slipknot's most recent album is 2022's The End, So Far. In addition to touring behind that record, they hit the road while celebrating the 25th anniversary of their 1999 self-titled debut album.

"Everybody is writing all the time, but we have not got into a place to work on what’s been written," Crahan says, though the band members do have "tentative" plans to link up in the near future.

"It feels very positive and everyone is looking forward to getting back at it," Crahan says.

