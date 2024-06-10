Slipknot headlining 2025 Rock am Ring & Rock im Park festivals

Slipknot is headlining the 2025 Rock am Ring and Rock im Park festivals in Germany.

Much like England's Reading & Leeds, Rock am Ring and Rock im Park takes place simultaneously over the same weekend in different locations. The 2025 edition will be held June 6-8.

For more info, visit Rock-am-Ring.com and Rock-im-Park.com.

The 2024 Rock am Ring and Rock im Park headliners include Green Day, Avenged Sevenfold and Måneskin.

Slipknot, meanwhile, is gearing up to launch a U.S. tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of their 1999 self-titled debut album. The outing kicks off in August.

