Slipknot, Disturbed, Misfits & Pantera headlining 2024 Sonic Temple

Danny Wimmer Presents

By Josh Johnson

Slipknot, Disturbed, Misfits and the reformed Pantera will headline the 2024 Sonic Temple festival, taking place May 16-19 in Columbus, Ohio.

The bill also includes Limp Bizkit, Evanescence, Falling in Reverse, Staind, Judas Priest, Rise Against, Sleep Token, 311, Mudvayne, Seether, Breaking Benjamin, A Day to Remember, Kerry King, Sum 41, Architects and In This Moment.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit SonicTempleFestival.com.

In other festival news, Limp Bizkit has joined the lineup for the U.K.'s 2024 Download Festival, taking place June 14-16. Previously announced headliners include Queens of the Stone Age, Fall Out Boy and Avenged Sevenfold.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

