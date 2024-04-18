Slipknot billboard teases cryptic YouCantKillMe website

Mysterious things are happening in the world of Slipknot.

Users of the masked metallers' Reddit page have spotted a billboard in Indio, California — the site of Coachella — featuring the phrases "one night only" and "long may you die" alongside the 'Knot's name. It also teases a website called YouCantKillMe.com.

If you go to said website, you'll find a page stylized like the late '90s web dedicated to Slipknot's 1999 self-titled debut album. It includes throwback images, a list of lyrics from the Slipknot album and a scroll reading, "Pay attention ... the answers are all around you."

As for what all this means, fans are speculating that Slipknot might be bringing their Knotfest festival to Indio, which also hosted the inaugural Power Trip in 2023.

Whatever is happening, it might have been in the works for awhile — Slipknot first teased YouCantKillMe.com in a June 2023 Instagram post.

Slipknot is headlining several upcoming U.S. festivals, including Sick New World, Welcome to Rockville, Sonic Temple, Rocklahoma and Aftershock, before launching a European 25th anniversary tour in December.

