Slipknot begins rehearsals with new drummer

SLIPKNOT ABC/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/ABC)

By Josh Johnson

It appears Slipknot officially has a new drummer. But, in typical Slipknot fashion, we know nothing about their identity.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, March 9, the masked metallers shared a photo of a broken drum stick alongside the caption, "Rehearsal."

At the end of 2023, Slipknot announced that they'd made a "creative decision" and had parted ways with drummer Jay Weinberg, who'd been with the group since 2014 following original drummer Joey Jordison's departure in 2013. Jordison passed away in 2021.

Slipknot's first gig of 2024 is at Las Vegas' Sick New World festival in April. They're also playing festivals including Welcome to Rockville, Sonic Temple, Louder than Life and Aftershock before heading to Europe in December to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

Additionally, Slipknot's just announced the 2025 edition of Knotfest Australia.

Weinberg, meanwhile, has since become the new drummer for Suicidal Tendencies.

