Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold & Disturbed headlining 2024 Rocklahoma

Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold and Disturbed are headlining the 2024 Rocklahoma festival, taking place August 30 through September 1 in Pryor, Oklahoma.

The bill also includes Evanescence, A Day to Remember, Halestorm, Lamb of God, Skillet, Mastodon, Anthrax, Nothing More, Kerry King, Badflower, Pop Evil and Bad Wolves.

"Rocklahoma is a call to arms, a celebration of not only music but also of our differences and what makes us all the same," says Halestorm's Lzzy Hale. "We are so grateful to be returning to the stage, and cannot wait to see our old friends, and welcome the new ones into our Rock 'n Roll family!"

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5, at 10 a.m. CT.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit Rocklahoma.com.

