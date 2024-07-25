Slipknot announces Knotfest Chile & Argentina lineups

By Josh Johnson

Slipknot has announced the lineups for the 2024 Knotfest Chile and Argentina festivals.

Knotfest Chile, which takes place Nov. 2, features Disturbed, Mudvayne, Amon Amarth and BABYMETAL. Amon Amarth and BABYMETAL will also play Knotfest Argentina on Oct. 26, along with Meshuggah.

Slipknot themselves will headline both Knotfests with a set celebrating the 25th anniversary of their 1999 self-titled debut album.

Slipknot will launch a U.S. tour in August.

