Slipknot announces Knotfest Iowa 2024

Slipknot's Knotfest is coming home.

The masked metallers have announced Knotfest Iowa 2024, taking place September 21 in Des Moines. The lineup is headlined by the Knot themselves, who will be presenting a "special 25th anniversary event."

The bill also includes Rammstein's Till Lindemann, Knocked Loose, Hatebreed and GWAR. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 3, at 10 a.m. CT. A presale begins Tuesday, April 30, at 10 a.m. CT.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit Knotfest.com.

Slipknot, which formed in Iowa, launched the first Knotfest in 2012 in their home state. Knotfest has since expanded to other locations across the U.S. and internationally, including Europe, South American and Australia. Slipknot's also launched the Knotfest Roadshow tour.

Slipknot's 2024 schedule also includes sets at the upcoming Welcome to Rockville, Sonic Temple, Rocklahoma, Louder than Life and Aftershock festivals. In November, they'll launch a tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of their 1999 self-titled debut album, which includes dates in Mexico and Europe.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.