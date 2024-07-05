Slipknot announces 2024 Knotfest Brazil

SLIPKNOT ABC/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/ABC)

By Josh Johnson

Slipknot has announced the 2024 edition of Knotfest Brazil.

The festival takes place Oct. 19-20 and will feature two headlining performances from the masked metallers. One will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the 'Knot's 1999 self-titled album, while the other will be dedicated to their 2001 sophomore effort, Iowa.

The bill also includes Bad Omens, Mudvayne, P.O.D., BABYMETALMeshuggah and Till Lindemann. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit KnotfestBrasil.com.

Slipknot will launch a U.S. 25th anniversary tour in August.

