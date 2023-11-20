Slipknot announces 2024 Knotfest Australia with Pantera and Disturbed; Jay Weinberg undergoes surgery

Slipknot has announced the details of the 2024 Knotfest Australia festival, taking place March 21, 23 and 24.

While the masked metallers will not be playing, the lineup features headliners Pantera and Disturbed, as well as Lamb of God, Halestorm, The Hu, Asking Alexandria, Wage War and Escape the Fate.

For more info, visit Knotfest.com.

In other Knot related news, the band's former drummer, Jay Weinberg, has announced that he recently underwent surgery to "repair the torn labrum of my left hip and shave down a misshapen part of my femur."

"[It's] a condition that never impacted my drumming in any way, but I've wanted to take care of during downtime from my recording and touring schedule," Weinberg says.

Weinberg adds that he decided in August to schedule the surgery with consultation from "those close to me in my personal and professional life." He played Slipknot's last scheduled show of 2023 on November 3; he was let go from the band on November 5.

