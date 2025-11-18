Slipknot announces catalog deal with HarbourView

Slipknot has made a catalog deal with the investment firm HarbourView Equity Partners, ABC Audio has confirmed.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but it includes Slipknot songs such as "Wait and Bleed," "Duality," "Psychosocial" and "Before I Forget."

"After 25 years of taking on the music business, we find ourselves with a partner that is willing to sign onto

continuing what Slipknot started. Only they want to go even bigger," says percussionist M. Shawn "Clown" Crahan in a statement. "Get ready. Hail The Knot."

"Slipknot's music has redefined heavy metal and created a global cultural phenomenon," adds HarbourView founder and CEO Sherrese Clarke. "Their catalog is a testament to their influence, passion, and enduring artistry within the genre. We pride ourselves on having our finger on the pulse of culture and with thorough analysis of audience engagement, we clearly see the cultural impact of Slipknot from the 1990's to present."

Slipknot celebrated the 25th anniversary of their self-titled debut album with a deluxe reissue released in September. Their most recent record is 2022's The End, So Far.

