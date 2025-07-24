Slipknot announces 25th anniversary reissue of self-titled debut album

Slipknot has announced a deluxe reissue of their 1999 self-titled album in honor of its 25th anniversary.

The expanded set is due out Sept. 5 on vinyl, CD and digital platforms, and includes various demos and alternate mixes. The vinyl edition, which consists of six "blood splattered" LPs, also includes recordings from Slipknot's early Indigo Ranch sessions, as well as live tracks recorded in 1999 and 2000.

You can listen to the demo version of the song "Prosthetics" now.

Slipknot also celebrated their debut's 25th anniversary with a tour in 2024.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

