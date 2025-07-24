Slipknot announces 25th anniversary reissue of self-titled debut album

Roadrunner Records
By Josh Johnson

Slipknot has announced a deluxe reissue of their 1999 self-titled album in honor of its 25th anniversary.

The expanded set is due out Sept. 5 on vinyl, CD and digital platforms, and includes various demos and alternate mixes. The vinyl edition, which consists of six "blood splattered" LPs, also includes recordings from Slipknot's early Indigo Ranch sessions, as well as live tracks recorded in 1999 and 2000.

You can listen to the demo version of the song "Prosthetics" now.

Slipknot also celebrated their debut's 25th anniversary with a tour in 2024.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!