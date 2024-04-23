Sleeping with Sirens announce vinyl reissue of debut album

Rise Records

By Josh Johnson

Sleeping with Sirens have announced a vinyl reissue of their debut album, 2010's With Ears to See and Eyes to Hear.

The record will be released on May 10.

"Stoked to be re-releasing our very first album," says front man Kellin Quinn. "The vinyl looks so sick, and the merch looks awesome too! The album that started it all!"

Sleeping with Sirens will be revisiting another album, 2011's Let's Cheers to This, on their upcoming U.S. tour, kicking off in September. They'll be playing Let's Cheers to This in full during each show.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

