Sleeping with Sirens feels 'Paralyzed' on new '﻿An Ending in Itself' ﻿song

'An Ending in Itself' album artwork. (Rise Records)

Sleeping with Sirens has debuted a new song called "Paralyzed," a track off the band's upcoming album, An Ending in Itself.

"Paralyzed" marks the third cut to be released from An Ending in Itself, following "Forever/Always" and the title track.

You can watch the "Paralyzed" visualizer streaming now on YouTube.

An Ending in Itself is due out June 12. It's the follow-up to 2022's Complete Collapse.

Sleeping with Sirens is playing an album release show on June 11 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Their upcoming live schedule also includes sets at the Inkcarceration, Louder than Life and Aftershock festivals, as well as select Warped Tour dates.

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