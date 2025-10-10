Sleeping with Sirens drops off When We Were Young lineup

Vocalist Kellin Quinn of Sleeping With Sirens performs on stage at The Observatory North Park on August 05, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

Sleeping with Sirens will no longer be playing the 2025 When We Were Young festival.

The festival has announced in a Facebook post that Kellin Quinn and company have dropped off the bill "due to reasons beyond our control."

Sleeping with Sirens announced earlier in October that their scheduled run of headlining dates had been canceled due to Quinn's wife dealing with health issues.

"My place is at home until we can solve this and she is recovered," Quinn said at the time. "I love you all very much and thank you for understanding."

When We Were Young 2025 takes place Oct. 18-19 in Las Vegas. The bill is headlined by blink-182 and the reformed Panic! at the Disco.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.