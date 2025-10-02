Sleeping with Sirens cancels upcoming tour dates

Kellin Quinn of Sleeping With Sirens performs at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on June 29, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Pierce the Veil: I Can't Hear You Tour With Sleeping With Sirens And Beach Weather - Las Vegas, NV

Sleeping with Sirens has canceled the band's run of U.S. headlining dates scheduled for October.

Frontman Kellin Quinn shares, "My wife has been struggling with some health issues since the end of the [Pierce the Veil] tour and for the entirety of my time off."

"She is now scheduled to have a surgery in the coming weeks and her recovery time after is uncertain," Quinn says. "My place is at home until we can solve this and she is recovered. I love you all very much and thank you for understanding."

Refunds will be available at point of purchase.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.