Sleeping with Sirens announces US tour behind new '﻿An Ending in Itself'﻿ album

Kellin Quinn of Sleeping With Sirens performs at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on June 29, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

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Sleeping with Sirens has announced a U.S. tour in support of the band's new album, An Ending in Itself.

The headlining trek launches Oct. 6 in Phoenix and concludes Nov. 12 in Atlanta. Presales are open now, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit SirensMusic.co.

An Ending in Itself, the eighth Sleeping with Sirens record, dropped Friday. It's the follow-up to 2022's Complete Collapse.

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