Sleeping with Sirens announces new album, 'An Ending in Itself'

Sleeping with Sirens has announced a new album called An Ending in Itself.
The eighth studio effort from Kellin Quinn and company arrives June 12. It's the follow-up to 2022's Complete Collapse.
An Ending in Itself includes the previously released title track, which dropped in March. A second cut, called "Forever/Always," is out now alongside a video, which you can watch on YouTube.
You can catch Sleeping with Sirens live at a number of upcoming festivals, including Welcome to Rockville, Inkcarceration, Louder than Life, Aftershock and select Warped Tour dates.
Here's the An Ending in Itself track list:
"An Ending in Itself"
"Forever/Always"
"God in My Head"
"Need You Here"
"Left on Repeat"
"House of Matches"
"Waiting for You"
"Paralyzed"
"Process"
"PTSD"
"Looking Back at Me"
"Storm Clouds"
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