Sleeping with Sirens announces new album, 'An Ending in Itself'

Sleeping with Sirens has announced a new album called An Ending in Itself.

The eighth studio effort from Kellin Quinn and company arrives June 12. It's the follow-up to 2022's Complete Collapse.

An Ending in Itself includes the previously released title track, which dropped in March. A second cut, called "Forever/Always," is out now alongside a video, which you can watch on YouTube.

You can catch Sleeping with Sirens live at a number of upcoming festivals, including Welcome to Rockville, Inkcarceration, Louder than Life, Aftershock and select Warped Tour dates.

Here's the An Ending in Itself track list:

"An Ending in Itself"

"Forever/Always"

"God in My Head"

"Need You Here"

"Left on Repeat"

"House of Matches"

"Waiting for You"

"Paralyzed"

"Process"

"PTSD"

"Looking Back at Me"

"Storm Clouds"

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