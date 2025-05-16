Sleep Token's ﻿'Even in Arcadia﻿' debuts at #1 in UK & Australia

RCA Records
By Josh Johnson

Sleep Token is taking the world by storm with their new album, Even in Arcadia.

The major-label debut from the enigmatic metal outfit launches at #1 in the U.K. and Australia, giving Sleep Token their first chart-topping record in both territories.

The U.S. debut of Even in Arcadia on the Billboard 200 is expected to be announced on Sunday.

Even in Arcadia was released May 9. It features the lead single "Emergence."

Sleep Token will launch a U.S. tour in support of Even in Arcadia in September. Every headlining show on the run is already sold out.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!