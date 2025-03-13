Sleep Token announces new album, ﻿'Even in Arcadia'﻿; listen to single 'Emergence' now

Sleep Token has announced a new album called Even in Arcadia.

The follow-up to the enigmatic British outfit's 2023 breakout effort, Take Me Back to Eden, will arrive May 9. Lead single "Emergence," a six-minute journey that blends elements of metal, alternative, pop, jazz and hip-hop in the tradition of Sleep Token's genre-bending sound, is out now via digital outlets.

Sleep Token has also announced a U.S. arena tour in support of Even in Arcadia, running from Sept. 16 in Duluth, Georgia, to Oct. 11 in Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 21 at 10 a.m. local time. You can access a presale by presaving Even in Arcadia now through March 18 at 5 p.m. ET.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Sleep-Token.com.

