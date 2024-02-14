Sleep Token announces deal with RCA Records

Matthew Baker/Getty Images

By Josh Johnson

After emerging in 2023 as perhaps the buzziest band in metal, Sleep Token now has a new record deal.

The masked outfit has signed with RCA Records, home to bands including Foo Fighters, Cage the Elephant, The Strokes and Three Days Grace. In a Facebook post, RCA writes, "Welcome to the RCA family!"

Sleep Token also shared the news in their Instagram Story, teasing, "Welcome to the new era."

The first three Sleep Token albums, including 2023's breakout Take Me Back to Eden, were released on the label Spinefarm.

Sleep Token will launch their North American The Teeth of God tour in April. Tickets sold out quickly after they went on sale in January, prompting Sleep Token to announce, "So-called 'bot/scalper' purchases are being identified and cancelled, before being redistributed for genuine followers to procure."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!