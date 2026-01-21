Sleep Token, Turnstile, Wet Leg & more nominated for 2026 BRITs

The nominations for the 2026 BRIT Awards, the British equivalent of the Grammys, have been announced.

Sleep Token and Wet Leg are up for the group of the year prize alongside Wolf Alice, The Last Dinner Party and Pulp. Turnstile will compete in the international group of the year category alongside Tame Impala, HAIM, Geese and HUNTER/X.

The nominees in the alternative/rock act category are Wet Leg, Wolf Alice, Lola Young, Sam Fender and Blood Orange. Young received a total of five nominations, tied for most for any artist in 2026, and is also up for artist of the year, song of the year with "Messy," breakthrough artist and pop act.

Other nominees include Wolf Alice's The Clearing and Fender's People Watching for album of the year; Fender for artist of the year and song of the year with Olivia Dean for their collaboration "Rein Me In"; sombr for international artist of the year and international song of the year with "undressed"; Myles Smith's "Nice to Meet You" for song of the year; and Gigi Perez's "Sailor Song" for international song of the year.

The 2026 BRIT Awards take place Feb. 28.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.