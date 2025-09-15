Sleep Token launches merch collection with Spencer's for US tour

Sleep Token performs on Day 3 of Leeds Festival 2023 at Bramham Park on August 27, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Katja Ogrin/Redferns)

Sleep Token has announced a collaboration with Spencer's in connection with the band's U.S. tour, launching Tuesday in Duluth, Georgia.

The famed mall retailer will offer exclusive vinyl and apparel in its stores and online, as well as "limited-edition ritual coins."

"We are thrilled to be the exclusive retail home for these rare Sleep Token pieces," says Nikki Balles, senior director of PR at Spencer's. "This collection is crafted for fans who crave more than the ordinary – those who seek connection, meaning and merch that resonates."

Sleep Token's tour supports their new album, Even in Arcadia, which includes the single "Emergence." All headlining shows have been sold out since March.

