Sleep Token, blink-182, Bring Me the Horizon among 2024 Heavy Music Awards nominees

By Josh Johnson

The U.K.'s Heavy Music Awards has announced its 2024 nominees, including Sleep Token, blink-182 and Bring Me the Horizon.

Sleep Token will compete for the Best Album prize with Take Me Back to Eden, as well as in the Best U.K. Artist and Best U.K. Live Artist categories. blink's ONE MORE TIME... is also up for Best Album, and Bring Me the Horizon is nominated for Best U.K. Artist and Best U.K. Live Artist, as well.

Other nominees include Avenged Sevenfold, Bad Omens, Beartooth and Spiritbox for Best International Artist; Bad Omens, Spiritbox, Ice Nine Kills, Limp Bizkit and Slipknot for Best International Live Artist, and Architects for Best U.K. Artist.

The 2024 Heavy Music Awards will take place August 22 in London. For the full list of nominees and to vote for your favorites, visit HeavyMusicAwards.com.

