Sleep Token announces instrumental version of ﻿'Even in Arcadia'

Sleep Token has announced an instrumental version of their 2025 album, Even in Arcadia.

The set, which strips out all of the original vocals, will be released on digital platforms Friday, nearly a year to the day Even in Arcadia was first released.

"Behold, another path of worship," the Sleep Token Instagram teases in the band's usually cryptic way.

The instrumental Even in Arcadia will also be released on vinyl on Aug. 7 and is available to preorder now.

The original Even in Arcadia debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200. Sleep Token's U.S. arena tour in support of the album sold out.

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