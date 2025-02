Sleep Theory has announced their first-ever headlining tour.

The outing kicks off May 20 in Birmingham, Alabama, and wraps up June 28 with a hometown show in Memphis, Tennessee.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit SleepTheoryOfficial.com.

The tour supports Sleep Theory's upcoming debut album, Afterglow, dropping May 16.

