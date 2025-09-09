Sleep Theory & Nevertel 'Break the Silence' on collaborative track

Sleep Theory and Nevertel have united on a new song called "Break the Silence."

"Being asked to be a part of writing 'Break the Silence' is something that's extremely special to me," says Sleep Theory vocalist Cullen Moore. "Nevertel is a band that I've been a fan of for a very long time and now that we're good friends with them seems unreal. I love these guys. I love what they do and I love the people that they are."

Moore adds, "I can't wait for everyone to hear what we’ve put together because I think it's exactly what people would expect from a Nevertel x Sleep Theory track."

You can watch the "Break the Silence" video on YouTube.

"Break the Silence" will appear on Nevertel's upcoming album, Start Again, due out Friday. The record also includes the single "Criminal."

Sleep Theory and Nevertel will launch a tour together Sept. 19 in East Moline, Illinois.

