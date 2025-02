Sleep Theory is wide awake atop the Billboard charts.

The band's single "Stuck in My Head" has reached #1 on the Mainstream Rock Airplay ranking, giving them their first-ever leader on any Billboard tally.

Sleep Theory had previously peaked at #2 on Mainstream Rock Airplay with the song "Fallout."

"Stuck in My Head" appears on Sleep Theory's upcoming debut album, Afterglow, which will be released May 16.

