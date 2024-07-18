Sleep Theory drops new single, "Stuck in My Head"

Epitaph Records

By Josh Johnson

Sleep Theory has dropped a new single called "Stuck in My Head."

"This song is incredibly special to us — it captures the essence of our journey and the emotions we've experienced along the way," the "Fallout" rockers say. "The video feels like the next step for us, showcasing our evolution both musically and visually. We can't wait for you to experience this next chapter of Sleep Theory with us."

You can listen to "Stuck in My Head" now via digital outlets and watch its video streaming now on YouTube.

"Stuck in My Head" follows Sleep Theory's 2023 EP Paper Hearts. The single "Fallout," which appears on the EP, is currently in the top five on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

