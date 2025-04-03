Sleep Theory drops new ﻿'Afterglow'﻿ track, 'III'

Sleep Theory has dropped a new song called "III," a track off the band's upcoming debut album, Afterglow.

"At its core, 'III' is about betrayal," says frontman Cullen Moore. "It's that gut-wrenching feeling when someone you trusted completely lets you down. The song dives into that pain, but it's also about facing the truth, even when it hurts and realizing not everyone is who they say they are."

"I want people to really think about who they let into their lives," Moore continues. "Not everyone deserves your trust, and sometimes, those closest to you can do the most damage. But beyond, it's about learning from those experiences rather than letting them break you. If this song helps someone feel less alone in that kind of situation, then it's done its job."

You can listen to "III" via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video on YouTube.

Afterglow drops May 16. It also incudes the single "Stuck in My Head."

Sleep Theory will launch a U.S. tour in May.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.