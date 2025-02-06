Sleep Theory details debut album, ﻿'Afterglow'

Sleep Theory has announced the details of their debut full-length album.

The record is called Afterglow and will arrive May 16. It includes the previously released tracks "Stuck in My Head" and "Paralyzed."

A third cut, titled "Static," is out now via digital outlets and is accompanied by a video streaming on YouTube.

Afterglow follows Sleep Theory's 2023 EP, Paper Hearts, which spawned the singles "Numb" and "Fallout."

Here's the Afterglow track list:

"Static"

"Hourglass"

"III"

"Fallout"

"Stuck in My Head"

"Gravity"

"Afterglow"

"Numb"

"Parasite"

"Just a Mistake"

"Paralyzed"

"Words Are Worthless"

