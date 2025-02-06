Sleep Theory details debut album, ﻿'Afterglow'

Epitaph Records
By Josh Johnson

Sleep Theory has announced the details of their debut full-length album.

The record is called Afterglow and will arrive May 16. It includes the previously released tracks "Stuck in My Head" and "Paralyzed."

A third cut, titled "Static," is out now via digital outlets and is accompanied by a video streaming on YouTube.

Afterglow follows Sleep Theory's 2023 EP, Paper Hearts, which spawned the singles "Numb" and "Fallout."

Here's the Afterglow track list:
"Static"
"Hourglass"
"III"
"Fallout"
"Stuck in My Head" 
"Gravity"
"Afterglow"
"Numb"
"Parasite"
"Just a Mistake"
"Paralyzed"
"Words Are Worthless"

