Sleep Theory completes covers EP with rendition of Taylor Swift's 'Cruel Summer'

Sleep Theory has premiered a cover of the Taylor Swift hit "Cruel Summer."

The track follows the "Stuck in My Head" rockers' recent renditions of *NSYNC's "Bye Bye Bye" and Paramore's "My Heart." All three covers are included on a new Sleep Theory EP called (E)motional (S)upport (C)are (P)ackage, which is out now via digital outlets.

You can also watch Sleep Theory's accompanying "Cruel Summer" video streaming now on YouTube.

The original "Cruel Summer" appears on Swift's 2019 album, Lover, and was cowritten by St. Vincent's Annie Clark. It hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Sleep Theory will return to the road for a run of U.S. tour dates beginning July 18 at the Inkcarceration festival. They'll be supporting their 2025 debut album, Afterglow, which includes the current single "Words Are Worthless."

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