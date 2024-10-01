Slayer's Kerry King announces 2025 US solo tour

Slayer guitarist Kerry King has announced a U.S. solo tour for 2025.

The headlining outing launches Jan. 15 in San Francisco and wraps up Feb. 22 in Los Angeles. It follows King's debut solo tour over the summer, which included dates in Europe and U.S. shows opening for Mastodon and Lamb of God.

"Getting back on the road for the first time in five years wasn't exactly like riding a bike, that's for sure," King says. "I've never had that much time off, but the first tours with my new band – in the UK and Europe, and then in America with Lamb of God and Mastodon - were all total blasts."

"We'll be headlining on this next tour, so we're playing a longer set than we did with Lamb of God and Mastodon," the shredder continues. "We've got a little bit of a learning curve, so will start rehearsing the first week of November. And we might put an extra Slayer song into the set and learn a cover song or two."

Tickets to the newly announced shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit KerryKingOfficial.com.

King released his debut solo album, From Hell I Rise, in May. Along with the tour news, King has also premiered a new video for the From Hell I Rise cut "Where I Reign," which is streaming now on YouTube.

