Slayer's Kerry King to begin work on sophomore solo album

Kerry King of Slayer performs on day 9 of 2025 Festival d'été de Québec on July 11, 2025 in Quebec City, Quebec. (Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Slayer guitarist Kerry King is prepping a return to the studio.

Talent agency Independent Artist Group, which has signed King for international representation, tells Pollstar that the "Raining Blood" metaller will begin recording his sophomore solo album in April.

King released his debut solo album, From Hell I Rise, in 2024.

IAG adds that King plans to launch a solo tour in early 2027.

Slayer, meanwhile, will be performing at the upcoming Rocklahoma and Sick New World Texas festivals. Their sets will celebrate the 40th anniversary of their 1986 album, Reign in Blood.

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