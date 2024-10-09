Slayer launches Slaytanic Verses digital museum

Slayer is exploring their history with a new virtual museum.

The digital exhibition, dubbed Slaytanic Verses, provides a "behind-the-scenes look at memorabilia rarely seen by the public, straight from the band's personal archives," a press release says.

Slaytanic Verses launches with a capsule titled "Live Assaults: 1981 Through Today," which explores items related to Slayer's live shows dating back to their formation in 1981.

You can check out Slaytanic Verses for yourself now via Slayer.net.

Slayer is headlining California's Aftershock festival on Thursday, marking their second reunion performance after finishing their farewell tour in 2019. They also played Chicago's Riot Fest in September and were set to play Kentucky's Louder than Life festival before their day was canceled due to weather.

