Slayer headlining 2025 Louder than Life festival

The Slayer reunion will stretch into 2025. For one show, at least.

The "Raining Blood" metallers are headlining the 2025 Louder than Life festival, taking place Sept. 18-21 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Slayer was set to headline the 2024 Louder than Life as part of their trio of fall reunion shows, but their set was canceled due to weather stemming from Hurricane Helene. Those who had single-day passes for the canceled day can receive a refund or credit toward 2025 passes, and 2024 weekend passholders can receive a 25% refund or credit toward 2025 passes.

The full 2025 Louder than Life lineup has yet to be announced. For all ticket info, visit LouderthanLifeFestival.com.

Slayer's 2024 reunion did feature performances at the Riot Fest and Aftershock festivals. The shows marked Slayer's first since concluding their farewell tour in 2019.

