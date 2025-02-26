Slayer headlining Canada's FEQ festival

The Slayer reunion is headed up north.

The "Raining Blood" metallers are set to headline the 2025 edition of Canada's Festival d'été de Québec aka FEQ on July 11. The set will mark Slayer's first show in Canada in six years.

Mastodon is also set to play Slayer's FEQ day. The festival, which runs July 3-13, will also feature Def Leppard, Hozier, Pixies, Extreme, Simple Plan and Avril Lavigne.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit FEQ.ca.

Slayer announced their return in 2024 after completing what they called their final tour in 2019 and played a pair of festival dates. Alongside FEQ, their 2025 plans include headlining the Louder than Life festival and playing the massive Black Sabbath reunion/farewell concert.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.