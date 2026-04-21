Slayer announces 40th anniversary ﻿'Reign in Blood'﻿ concerts

Slayer has announced a pair of U.S. concerts celebrating the 40th anniversary of the band's beloved 1986 album, Reign in Blood.

The shows will take place Sept. 4 in Shakopee, Minnesota, and Nov. 13 in Los Angeles, and will both feature full-album performances of Reign in Blood.

The bill for Shakopee will also include Down, Suicidal Tendencies and Hatebreed, while openers for the LA show are Cannibal Corpse, Cavalera and Crowbar.

Presales begin Tuesday at noon local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For all ticket info, visit Slayer.net.

Reign in Blood, Slayer's third album, is considered a seminal release in the thrash metal canon and spawned the classic track "Raining Blood."

Slayer previously announced headlining sets at the 2026 Rocklahoma and Sick New World Texas festivals, which are also billed as Reign in Blood performances.

Slayer concluded what they called their final tour in 2019. They reunited in 2024 and have since played a number of one-off shows.

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