Slayer announces 40th anniversary ﻿'Hell Awaits'﻿ reissue

Slayer has announced a 40th anniversary reissue of their 1985 album, Hell Awaits.

The reissue will be released May 15 in three-LP and three-CD packages. Along with the original album, the track list includes 18 bonus live recordings. Both editions are available now to preorder via Metal Blade Records.

Additionally, Slayer is releasing a limited-edition "blood-filled" vinyl version of Hell Awaits exclusively via their web store. Fittingly, only 666 copies will be available.

Slayer also marked the 40th anniversary of Hell Awaits via their Slaytanic Verses online museum with interactive tour notebooks form 1985.

Slayer will be celebrating another milestone anniversary in 2026 when 1986's Reign in Blood turns 40. They'll be performing the album during their set at the Sick New World festival in Fort Worth, Texas, taking place Oct. 24.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.