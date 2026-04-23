Slayer adds second LA '﻿Reign in Blood' ﻿anniversary show

Slayer has added a second Reign in Blood anniversary show in Los Angeles for Nov. 14 after the previously announced Nov. 13 show sold out on presale.

A presale for the Nov. 14 concert takes place Thursday at 9 a.m. PT. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. PT, if there are any left.

The Reign in Blood shows will feature a full-album performance of the seminal 1986 thrash record in honor of its 40th anniversary.

Slayer will also play a Reign in Blood show Sept. 4 in Shakopee, Minnesota. Their upcoming headlining sets at the 2026 Rocklahoma and Sick New World Texas festivals are billed as Reign in Blood performances, as well.

Slayer concluded what they called their final tour in 2019. They reunited in 2024 and have since played a number of one-off shows.

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