Slash teases new Conspirators album for 2027

SLASH Slash on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Disney/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

Slash is conspiring to release a new album with his solo band, Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators.

"Putting final touches on new record due in 2027," the Guns N' Roses shredder shares in an Instagram post. "It's going to be a good one!"

The most recent Conspirators album is 2022's 4. Slash also put out a blues covers album, Orgy of the Damned, in 2024.

Kennedy, meanwhile, recently announced a new album with Alter Bridge. The upcoming self-titled effort is due out Jan. 9, 2026.

